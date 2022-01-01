Special Design Vintage farmhouse style with wash white cathedral windowpane design, it is perfect for opening up your room space, giving you an reflective brighter sight around your room. Metal Hoist hanger is attached on the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home. Versatile Use The mirror is an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway and more.

Material: 10% Firwood, 50% Glass and 40% MDF

Size: 22.05" x 1.38" x 40.16"

Fit easily in living room, hall, entryway, dining room, or powder room

Conform to the requirement of CA Prop 65

Certified with a passed SGS report.

No assembly required