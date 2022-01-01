Your Christmas decorations aren't complete without a piece of accent table decor. This galvanized metal Christmas tree would be the perfect holiday touch to your home. Each tree is individually handmade with lots of love! Crafted with holiday cheer to help you createcbeautiful memories for years to come. Sturdy base helps guarantee stability.

Material: Made of 70% iron and 30% MDF

Color: Silver

Dimensions: 9.84 Inches x 3.23 Inches x 20.30 Inches

Weight:1.20 pounds