Glitzhome Wood and Metal Dog Weighted Christmas Stocking Holder
Glitzhome Wood and Metal Dog Weighted Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: back
Glitzhome Wood and Metal Dog Weighted Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: left
Glitzhome Wood and Metal Dog Weighted Christmas Stocking Holder Perspective: right
Glitzhome Wood and Metal Dog Weighted Christmas Stocking Holder

7.76 inUPC: 0697125530394
Are you dog-aholic? If so, this stocking holder is for you! This dog stocking holder is the perfect addition to your holiday décor. Use it to hang stockings, Christmas ornaments, holiday décor, and other seasonal items.

  • Made of MDF and iron
  • No assembly required
  • Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings