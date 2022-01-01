Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Wood and Metal Noel Christmas Stocking Holder Set
4 pcUPC: 0695265883493
Purchase Options
Product Details
This metal Noel stocking holder set is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design. These sturdy stocking holders can withstand heavy stockings, as well as Christmas ornaments, holiday décor, and other seasonal items.
- Made of MDF and iron
- Hooks hold up to 2.2 pounds
Individual Letter Dimensions: 4.92 Inch x 3.94 Inch x 5.91 Inch