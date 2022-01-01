Glitzhome Wood and Metal Welcome Standing Porch Sign Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wood and Metal Welcome Standing Porch Sign Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wood and Metal Welcome Standing Porch Sign Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wood and Metal Welcome Standing Porch Sign Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wood and Metal Welcome Standing Porch Sign Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Glitzhome Wood and Metal Welcome Standing Porch Sign

7.5 x 1.77 inUPC: 0697125530566
Purchase Options

Product Details

This farmhouse style with metal word WELCOME and some green grass, the combination of colors gives us a nature sens, simple but special. This hand made natural sustainable wood sign has been carefully crafted with care just for you.

  • Material: Solid Wood and Iron
  • Size: 7.5 in. L x 1.77 in. W x 43.7 in. H
  • Two Function, Wall Decor w/Triangle Hook or Standing Decor w/Easel on the Back
  • Stylish and inspirational
  • No assembly required