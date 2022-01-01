Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wood and Metal Welcome Standing Porch Sign
7.5 x 1.77 inUPC: 0697125530566
Product Details
This farmhouse style with metal word WELCOME and some green grass, the combination of colors gives us a nature sens, simple but special. This hand made natural sustainable wood sign has been carefully crafted with care just for you.
- Material: Solid Wood and Iron
- Size: 7.5 in. L x 1.77 in. W x 43.7 in. H
- Two Function, Wall Decor w/Triangle Hook or Standing Decor w/Easel on the Back
- Stylish and inspirational
- No assembly required