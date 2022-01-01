This kitchen island has a slate frame, rubber wood top, a full length drawer, and cabinet with two spacious shelves inside, two open-tiered shelves with slatted bases, a towel bar, and four heavy duty locking caster wheels. The natural look and sleek finish will surely fit right in with almost any type of kitchen decor. For smaller kitchens, kitchen carts also do double-duty by acting as a rolling dining surface (this is particularly useful in studio apartments or dormitories). It can be used to store everything from your everyday small condiments like salt and pepper and even tall cereal containers. You can roll anywhere. Or keep it in a fixed position by locking the caster wheels into place.

Shelf divider inside of the cabinet is removable for storing bigger items

Rubber wood top: 17mm thickness

Materials: 65% MDF, 25% Rubber Wood, 5% Metal, 5% Plastic

Dimensions: 32.48 Inch x 17.24 Inch x 34.45 Inch