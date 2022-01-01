Adding seasonal cheer and festive touch to your space with this welcoming porch sign or planter stand. This porch sign features double function, natural WELCOME porch sign and metal shutter planter stand with 2 tubs to hold plant arrangements. Perfect for placement on the front porch, home's entry, in the garden, on the patio or any other places.

Material: 70% MDF, 20% iron and 10% solid wood (firewood)

Size: 20.47 in. L x 10.98 in. W x 36.02 in. H

Double sided, 2 function

Printed welcome text lend a festive touch

Planters are easy to install and can be placed in anywhere

Easy assembly is required