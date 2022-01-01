Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden and Metal Welcome Porch Sign
20.47 x 10.98 inUPC: 0694132710263
Adding seasonal cheer and festive touch to your space with this welcoming porch sign or planter stand. This porch sign features double function, natural WELCOME porch sign and metal shutter planter stand with 2 tubs to hold plant arrangements. Perfect for placement on the front porch, home's entry, in the garden, on the patio or any other places.
- Material: 70% MDF, 20% iron and 10% solid wood (firewood)
- Size: 20.47 in. L x 10.98 in. W x 36.02 in. H
- Double sided, 2 function
- Printed welcome text lend a festive touch
- Planters are easy to install and can be placed in anywhere
- Easy assembly is required