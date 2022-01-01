Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Autumn Harvest Scarecrow Home Decoration
24 inUPC: 0694132710432
Hand painted lovely scarecrow with Happy Fall wall sign. This item comes with a decorative wooden plaque with a matched hemp rope. The lovely design and pattern with refined craft will ensure its practicability and popularity; Great hanging decor for house, shop, store and other places.
- Autumn harvest home decorations. This decor makes a unique home decor item.
- Hand painted lovely scarecrow with Happy Fall sign. Embelished with pumpkins.
- Can use it to decorate areas such as your loft, foyer, porch or living area.