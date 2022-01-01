Glitzhome Wooden Cathedral Windowpane Wall Mirror Decor - Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Cathedral Windowpane Wall Mirror Decor - Black Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Cathedral Windowpane Wall Mirror Decor - Black Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Cathedral Windowpane Wall Mirror Decor - Black Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Wooden Cathedral Windowpane Wall Mirror Decor - Black

40.16 inUPC: 0694132711379
Purchase Options

Product Details

This mirror features a vintage farmhouse style with black cathedral windowpane design;it is perfect for opening up your room space. A metal hoist hanger is attached to the back of mirror for easy wall display in any area of your home. The mirror is an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, bathroom, entryway and more.

  • Material: 10% Firwood, 50% Glass and 40% MDF
  • Size: 22.05 Inch x 1.38 Inch x 40.16 Inch
  • Conforms to the requirement of CA Prop 65
  • Certified with a passed SGS report.
  • No assembly required