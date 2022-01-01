The Joy Hanging Sign Wall Decor is a slatted wooden sign with a distressed finish. The sign features red 3D letters and a berry pine wreath as O that spell out the word Joy. Cream background with lettered design in red, Easy to hang on, can be displayed nicely indoor, Wonderful gift for Christmas.

Metal hook and jute rope on top of back board

Dimensions: 29.9 Inch x 3 Inch x 11 Inch