Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Joy Wall Decoration with Berry Pine Wreath
1 ctUPC: 0694132710964
The Joy Hanging Sign Wall Decor is a slatted wooden sign with a distressed finish. The sign features red 3D letters and a berry pine wreath as O that spell out the word Joy. Cream background with lettered design in red, Easy to hang on, can be displayed nicely indoor, Wonderful gift for Christmas.
- Metal hook and jute rope on top of back board
Dimensions: 29.9 Inch x 3 Inch x 11 Inch