Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Snowman Family Table Decoration Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Snowman Family Table Decoration Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Snowman Family Table Decoration Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Snowman Family Table Decoration Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Snowman Family Table Decoration

11.7 inUPC: 0694132710519
Purchase Options

Product Details

The wooden snowman family table decor is consist of 4 letter printed blocks, it fits easily on any table or narrow shelf,perfect to add some sparkle to your existing holiday decor.

  • The wooden snowman family table decor is consist of 4 letter printed blocks, it fits easily on any table or narrow shelf
  • Show off your style and character with this beautiful accent piece
  • Free standing with its stable structure