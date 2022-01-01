Special table top decoration for your Christmas.When door meets table tree, Lets enjoy the uniqueness of the cute decor.The door is decorated with grooves and acrylic doorknobs.The base is decorated with artificial pinecones, pine needles and berries.

A set of two, Large one: 7.5''L*2.5''W*19.75''H; Small one: 6''L*2.5''W*17''H

both made of MDF

floral decoration on the bottom

color painting by hand

table top decoration/ indoor use only