Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Tree Table Decoration Sign Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Tree Table Decoration Sign Perspective: left
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Tree Table Decoration Sign Perspective: top
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Tree Table Decoration Sign Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Tree Table Decoration Sign

20 inUPC: 0694132710805
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Wooden Sign Table Tree boasts a tree shaped table piece, features 6 signs with a star tree topper and painted in different color. Mounted on a wooden base, this decoration will make a special impression on your family and friends. Ready to sit on your table or shelf.

  • No assembly required

Material: 100% MDF

Dimensions: 9.21 Inch L X 2.56 Inch W X 20.08 Inch H

Weight: 0.66 lbs