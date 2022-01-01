Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Tree Table Decoration Sign
20 inUPC: 0694132710805
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Wooden Sign Table Tree boasts a tree shaped table piece, features 6 signs with a star tree topper and painted in different color. Mounted on a wooden base, this decoration will make a special impression on your family and friends. Ready to sit on your table or shelf.
- No assembly required
Material: 100% MDF
Dimensions: 9.21 Inch L X 2.56 Inch W X 20.08 Inch H
Weight: 0.66 lbs