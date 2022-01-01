Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Truck Countdown
1 ctUPC: 0694132714709
Purchase Options
Product Details
Countdown the days until Christmas with this unique lighted red truck calendar.It has 24 drawers that can be pulled open to reveal an amazing treat each day during advent. Each box is adorned with Christmas themed decorations such as snowman/santa.
- Size: 14.57”L X 5.12”W X 6.30”H.
- Help to create a fantastic atmosphere in Christmas
- 3 warm white light and 0.06W each light
- Best quality of material MDF
- 3 AAA Batteries required but not inclured