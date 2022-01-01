Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Truck Countdown Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Truck Countdown Perspective: left
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Truck Countdown Perspective: right
Glitzhome Wooden Christmas Truck Countdown

1 ctUPC: 0694132714709
Product Details

Countdown the days until Christmas with this unique lighted red truck calendar.It has 24 drawers that can be pulled open to reveal an amazing treat each day during advent. Each box is adorned with Christmas themed decorations such as snowman/santa.

  • Size: 14.57”L X 5.12”W X 6.30”H.
  • Help to create a fantastic atmosphere in Christmas
  • 3 warm white light and 0.06W each light
  • Best quality of material MDF
  • 3 AAA Batteries required but not inclured