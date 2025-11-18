Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Double-Sided Snowman/Scarecrow Porch Decor
36.22 x 11 inUPC: 0694132710973
Product Details
This snowman decor is skillfully crafted withstacked wooden box and a top hat lip. One side is a standing snowman with awhite body and black/red plaid scarf. The other side is a scarecrow.
- No Assembly Required
Material: 97% Wood, 3% polyesterDimensions: 11.10 Inch L x11.10 Inch W X 36.22 Inch H