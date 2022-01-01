Utilize over-the-toilet space to hide bathroom essentials and display favorite accent pieces in the classic River Ridge Ashland Space Saver. The cabinet doors include inset beadboard styling, and mirrored doorknobs create a fresh and versatile look.

Features 1 fixed and 1 adjustable shelf behind double doors and 1 open, fixed shelf

Fits over most standard toilets

Anchors to a wall for added stability

Constructed of durable painted MDF

Assembly required

Assembled dimensions: 7.81-Inches x 27.44-Inches x 64.88-Inches

Dimensions of interior shelves: 25.25-Inches x 6.19-Inches

Dimensions of open fixed shelf: 25.25-Inches x 6.19-Inches x 9.94-Inches

Height from floor to support bar: 7.06-Inches