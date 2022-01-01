Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Drop Door Bathroom Cabinet Space Saver - White
68.26 inUPC: 0695265884927
Product Details
Utilize over-the-toilet space to hide bathroom essentials and display favorite accent pieces in the classic River Ridge Ashland Space Saver. The cabinet doors include inset beadboard styling, and mirrored doorknobs create a fresh and versatile look.
- Features 1 fixed and 1 adjustable shelf behind double doors and 1 open, fixed shelf
- Fits over most standard toilets
- Anchors to a wall for added stability
- Constructed of durable painted MDF
- Assembly required
Assembled dimensions: 7.81-Inches x 27.44-Inches x 64.88-Inches
Dimensions of interior shelves: 25.25-Inches x 6.19-Inches
Dimensions of open fixed shelf: 25.25-Inches x 6.19-Inches x 9.94-Inches
Height from floor to support bar: 7.06-Inches