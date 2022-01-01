Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Drop Door Bathroom Cabinet Spacesaver - Espresso
68.26 x 24 inUPC: 0695265886089
Add elegant design and functionality to your bathroom with this wooden bathroom floor cabinet spacesaver.It is made of sturdy MDF wood and handcrafted with care.The storage compartment design offers ample storage options for all of your bathroom accessories such as loofahs, additional washcloths, air fresheners or decorative items. The shelf below provides perfect option for potpourri, soap,tissues and other items.
- Handcrafted—slight variation in color and shape
- Clean with a soft, dry cloth
- Assembly Required
Materials: MDF, Glass
Dimensions: 7.5 Inch x 24 Inch x 68.26 Inch