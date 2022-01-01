Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Glitzhome Wooden Easter Egg Yard Stake Decor Set
3 pkUPC: 0694132712837
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Set of 3 Wooden Egg Yard Stakes adds an eye-catching addition to your garden. It also offers a delightful way to greet guests on the front porch or to add a splash of color and character to your back yard.
- 3 designs: "Egg This Way," "Happy Easter," & "Bunny Trail"
- Can be used a stake or leaning decoration
- No assembly required
Material: 100% MDF
Size: 6.61 Inch W x 0.39 Inch D x 14.95 Inch H