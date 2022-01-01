Glitzhome Wooden Give Thanks Hanging Decoration Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Give Thanks Hanging Decoration Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Glitzhome Wooden Give Thanks Hanging Decoration

1 ctUPC: 0695265887550
Purchase Options

Product Details

This charming vertical porch sign, features the message Give Thanks in white on a orange wood background with cane decoration too add vitality. Slatted design and scalloped edges differentiate it from other porch signs. This sign makes a distinctive home decorative piece and you can use it to adorn your loft, foyer, porch etc.

  • Lean it against the wall or hang it on the wall with jute rope or triangle hooks on its back
  • Wooden sign is primarily made out of real wood
  • Size: 6.81 in. L x 51.57 in. H
  • No assembly required