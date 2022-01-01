This charming vertical porch sign, features the message Give Thanks in white on a orange wood background with cane decoration too add vitality. Slatted design and scalloped edges differentiate it from other porch signs. This sign makes a distinctive home decorative piece and you can use it to adorn your loft, foyer, porch etc.

Lean it against the wall or hang it on the wall with jute rope or triangle hooks on its back

Wooden sign is primarily made out of real wood

Size: 6.81 in. L x 51.57 in. H

No assembly required