Glitzhome Wooden Give Thanks Porch Sign
42 inUPC: 0694132714337
Purchase Options
Product Details
This charming vertical proch sign features the message Give Thanks in brown on a white wood background with a colorful turkey. Watercolor painting of a turkey breathes life into your porch décor and creates a special atmosphere to your Thanksgiving. This sign makes a distinctive home decorative piece, and you can use it to adorn your loft, foyer, porch. etc.
- Item Size: 8 Inches Long x 0.5 Inch Wide x 42 Inches High
- Handcrafted
- Featured with watercolor turkey on the bottom
- Hanging hooks and jute rope on back top
- Material: 100% MDF