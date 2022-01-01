Glitzhome Wooden HANUKKAH Yardstke with Light Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden HANUKKAH Yardstke with Light Perspective: left
Glitzhome Wooden HANUKKAH Yardstke with Light

1 ctUPC: 0694132714506
Show off your faith and celebrate Hanukkah with this lovely blue wooden yard sign, which is a great addition to your holiday decorations. LED and the pattern of the menorah brings a warm feeling. It can be used a stake and leaning decoration.

  • Size: 13 in. L x 42in. H
  • Outdoor safe
  • 9 bulbs with warm white light and 2AA batteries are needed, but not included
  • No assembly required