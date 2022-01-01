Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden HANUKKAH Yardstke with Light
1 ctUPC: 0694132714506
Product Details
Show off your faith and celebrate Hanukkah with this lovely blue wooden yard sign, which is a great addition to your holiday decorations. LED and the pattern of the menorah brings a warm feeling. It can be used a stake and leaning decoration.
- Size: 13 in. L x 42in. H
- Outdoor safe
- 9 bulbs with warm white light and 2AA batteries are needed, but not included
- No assembly required