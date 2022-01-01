Decorate your home in seasonal style with this Wall Decor. Will display beautifully in your kitchen, living room or bedroom. The plaque has a rustic welcome HOME floral porch sign with three changable wreaths. The back of the wall decor has hang rope for easy hanging and wall display. Crafted from premium MDF, this wall decor is the perfect way to greet family, friends and visitors to your home.

Crafted with premium wooden board with "HOME" and two natural slat decorated.

Eye catching changeable three floral wreathes included. It will accompany you with full season of Fall Harvest, Christmas and Spring.

Dimensions: 8.00 Inch W x 1.25 Inch D x 42.00 Inch H