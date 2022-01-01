Glitzhome Wooden Holiday Wall Sign Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Holiday Wall Sign Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Holiday Wall Sign Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Holiday Wall Sign Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Holiday Wall Sign Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Holiday Wall Sign Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome Wooden Holiday Wall Sign

42 inUPC: 0694132713757
Purchase Options

Product Details

Decorate your home in seasonal style with this Wall Decor. Will display beautifully in your kitchen, living room or bedroom. The plaque has a rustic welcome HOME floral porch sign with three changable wreaths. The back of the wall decor has hang rope for easy hanging and wall display. Crafted from premium MDF, this wall decor is the perfect way to greet family, friends and visitors to your home.

  • Crafted with premium wooden board with "HOME" and two natural slat decorated.
  • Eye catching changeable three floral wreathes included. It will accompany you with full season of Fall Harvest, Christmas and Spring.

Dimensions: 8.00 Inch W x 1.25 Inch D x 42.00 Inch H