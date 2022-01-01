Decorate your home in seasonal style with this wall decor. Will display beautifully in your kitchen, living room or bedroom. The plaque has a rustic welcome HOME floral porch sign with three changable wreaths. The back of the wall decor has hang rope for easy hanging and wall display. Crafted from premium MDF, this wall decor is the perfect way to greet family, friends and visitors to your home.

Crafted with premium wooden board with "HOME" and two natural slat decorated.

Eye catching changeable floral wreaths included. It will accompany you through fall harvest, Christmas and spring.

Includes:

1 Home Porch Sign

3 Floral Wreaths of Winter Jasmine, Maple Leaves, Berry Needles

Dimensions: 8 Inches Wide x 1.25 Inches Deep x 42 Inches High