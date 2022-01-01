This Countdown to Christmas Wooden House Advent Calendar has 25 drawers that can be pulled open to reveal an amazing treat each day during advent. Adorned with Santa at the top and painted with traditional Christmas elements such as snowmen, Christmas trees, gift boxes, and snowflakes. You can fill the small drawer with chocolates, candies, or small gifts. This classic and fun tradition is especially great for families with young children who will be eager to see the prize each new day brings. Whether you have kids or not, simply rest it on a table or mantle and let the festivities begin as you countdown to joy!

Made of MDF

Dimensions: 12.01 Inch x 2.56 Inch x 13.58 Inch