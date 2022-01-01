This Countdown to Christmas Wooden House Nativity Advent Calendar has 25 drawers that can be pulled open to reveal an amazing treat each day during advent. The square frame can stand on desktop or window still, creating a warm festive atmosphere. Each drawer can be filled with candy or a small gift, or a clue of bigger gift so that a child can find them out with fun. Looks great displayed prominently in your family room or anywhere your family or friends gather so everyone can enjoy the excitement.

Countdown to Joy.

Material: Handcrafted and made of sturdy MDF, trimmed with festive details.

Dimensions: 12.99 Inch L X 2.56 Inch W X 11.93 Inch H