Glitzhome Wooden Lighted Thanksgiving Turkey Wood Block Table Decoration
11.81 inUPC: 0694132710452
Product Details
The wooden lighted turkey table decor. It made of 100% MDF, features a turkey sit on the word block and are painted in warm color. It is a good table decor for your Thanksgiving holiday.
- Warm white Led Light
- Wood block with turkey in top.
- 2AA Battery will be required.
- It is a good table decor for your Thanksgiving holiday.