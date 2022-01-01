Glitzhome Wooden Merry Christmas Wall Decoration - White/Red Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden Merry Christmas Wall Decoration - White/Red
Glitzhome Wooden Merry Christmas Wall Decoration - White/Red Perspective: left
Glitzhome Wooden Merry Christmas Wall Decoration - White/Red Perspective: right
Glitzhome Wooden Merry Christmas Wall Decoration - White/Red

1 ct
This solid wood wall decor features a festive design with Merry Christmas saying. It is the perfect accent piece for your home in this holiday season. White background with wreath painted and red saying. Easy to hang, it can be displayed nicely indoor.

  • Metal hook and jute rope on top of back board
  • Material: 100% MDF

Dimensions: 24 Inch x 0.5 Inch x 14 Inch