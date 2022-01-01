Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden/Metal Cat & Dog Stocking Holder with class design
1 ctUPC: 0694132710110
Purchase Options
Product Details
This set of 2 cat/dog stocking holder is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design. It is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design. Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings. Crafted with a unique holiday cheer creating beautiful memories to treasure for years to come.
- Size: 5.00"L*3.82"W*7.76"H ;2.29lbs
- Set of 2
- Black/Brown color
- Material: 80%MDF,20%Iron.
- No assembly required.