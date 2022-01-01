This set of 2 cat/dog stocking holder is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design. It is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design. Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings. Crafted with a unique holiday cheer creating beautiful memories to treasure for years to come.

Size: 5.00"L*3.82"W*7.76"H ;2.29lbs

Set of 2

Black/Brown color

Material: 80%MDF,20%Iron.

No assembly required.