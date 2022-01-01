Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Wooden/Metal Dachshund Porch Sign - Black/Red
21.93 inUPC: 0695265887597
Purchase Options
Product Details
This metal dachshund porch sign can creating a festive and welcoming ambiance to your home.It is handcrafted with black and red finished. Feature is dachshund on sleds, write Welcome on the body. Make sure everyone knows your in the Christmas spirit this season.
- No Assembly Required
Material: 90% Iron, 10% MDF
Dimensions: 21.93 Inch L X 3.94 Inch W X 15.55 Inch H
Weight: 3.92 lbs