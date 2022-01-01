Glitzhome Wooden/Metal Dachshund Porch Sign - Black/Red Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden/Metal Dachshund Porch Sign - Black/Red Perspective: right
Glitzhome Wooden/Metal Dachshund Porch Sign - Black/Red Perspective: top
Glitzhome Wooden/Metal Dachshund Porch Sign - Black/Red

21.93 in
UPC: 0695265887597
Product Details

This metal dachshund porch sign can creating a festive and welcoming ambiance to your home.It is handcrafted with black and red finished. Feature is dachshund on sleds, write Welcome on the body. Make sure everyone knows your in the Christmas spirit this season.

  • No Assembly Required

Material: 90% Iron, 10% MDF

Dimensions: 21.93 Inch L X 3.94 Inch W X 15.55 Inch H

Weight: 3.92 lbs