Glitzhome Wooden Metal Floor Cabinet with Double Sliding Doors - Walnut/Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Metal Floor Cabinet with Double Sliding Doors - Walnut/Black Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Metal Floor Cabinet with Double Sliding Doors - Walnut/Black Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Metal Floor Cabinet with Double Sliding Doors - Walnut/Black Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Wooden Metal Floor Cabinet with Double Sliding Doors - Walnut/Black

31.82 inUPC: 0694132710814
Purchase Options

Product Details

This cabinet features a sliding door with a built-in knob which both save space and allow for easy open and close function. An adjustable interior shelf offers easy storage for tall objects. The X-shaped (crisscross) back offers both stability and aesthetic appeal. This cabinet is perfect as a book cabinet or an entry table for displaying your art for living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, or any rooms that need extra storage space.

  • Multi-functional
  • Features open upper shelf compartment and double sliding door
  • Industrial style fits with all your other furniture
  • Easy assembly (assembly is required)
  • Steel tube frame guarantees stability
  • 4 plastic caps on the bottom of tube can protect your floor from scratches

Max static load capacity:

  • Tabletop: 15 pounds
  • Inner Shelf: 10 pounds

Color: Walnut melamine board and matte black steel tube frame

Material: 25% steel tube; 5% MDF, 70% PB