Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Wooden Metal Floor Cabinet with Double Sliding Doors - Walnut/Black
31.82 inUPC: 0694132710814
Purchase Options
Product Details
This cabinet features a sliding door with a built-in knob which both save space and allow for easy open and close function. An adjustable interior shelf offers easy storage for tall objects. The X-shaped (crisscross) back offers both stability and aesthetic appeal. This cabinet is perfect as a book cabinet or an entry table for displaying your art for living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, or any rooms that need extra storage space.
- Multi-functional
- Features open upper shelf compartment and double sliding door
- Industrial style fits with all your other furniture
- Easy assembly (assembly is required)
- Steel tube frame guarantees stability
- 4 plastic caps on the bottom of tube can protect your floor from scratches
Max static load capacity:
- Tabletop: 15 pounds
- Inner Shelf: 10 pounds
Color: Walnut melamine board and matte black steel tube frame
Material: 25% steel tube; 5% MDF, 70% PB