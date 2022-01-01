This cabinet features a sliding door with a built-in knob which both save space and allow for easy open and close function. An adjustable interior shelf offers easy storage for tall objects. The X-shaped (crisscross) back offers both stability and aesthetic appeal. This cabinet is perfect as a book cabinet or an entry table for displaying your art for living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, or any rooms that need extra storage space.

Multi-functional

Features open upper shelf compartment and double sliding door

Industrial style fits with all your other furniture

Easy assembly (assembly is required)

Steel tube frame guarantees stability

4 plastic caps on the bottom of tube can protect your floor from scratches

Max static load capacity:

Tabletop: 15 pounds

Inner Shelf: 10 pounds

Color: Walnut melamine board and matte black steel tube frame

Material: 25% steel tube; 5% MDF, 70% PB