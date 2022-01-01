Glitzhome Wooden Metal LED Pillar Lantern Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden Metal LED Pillar Lantern Perspective: back
Glitzhome Wooden Metal LED Pillar Lantern Perspective: left
Glitzhome Wooden Metal LED Pillar Lantern

19.29 inUPC: 0694132710812
Illuminate the Christmas season with warm light to provide a classic holiday charm to your home. Features a trapezoidal lantern made of iron and MDF materials. Classic and simple fashion design. With its natural wood look, as well as its iron top, it will also be a focal point for your home all year round. Set this lantern out on the floor or on your mantel, and create a welcoming atmosphere this winter!

  • Natural color
  • Flameless candlerecommended

Dimensions: 8.27 Inch L x 8.27 Inch W x 19.29 Inch H

Weight: 2.07 lbs

Material: 70% Iron, 30% MDF