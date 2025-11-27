Give thanks for a wonderful season full of love and bounty with darling decor such as this Turkey Decor. It features an solid body with corrugated metal plumage and an adorable and warm sign that reads Give Thanks. Allow this simple but unique turkey and the seasonal gratefulness to take hold of your beautiful home.

Sit it on the tables or shelves in your home or even outside in your yard

Made out of real wood and metal, it withstands weather better

Size: 12.08 in. L x 4.8 in. W x 12.01 in. H

No assembly required