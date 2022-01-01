Start a journey through Christmas with a creative spirit this season! This Nativity Wood Wall Sign features a slatted wood plaque with the phrase, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” This sign is made from MDF and has a rustic, white finish for an authentic antique, old world charm feeling. Perfect for a master bedroom, living room, bathroom, feature wall, or just about anywhere in your home.

Material: 100% MDF

Weight: 5.06 pounds

Metal hook on top of back

Dimensions: 13.78-Inches x 0.47-Inches x 27.95-Inches