Glitzhome Wooden Nativity Wall Decoration - White
27.95 x 13.78 inUPC: 0695265887623
Product Details
Start a journey through Christmas with a creative spirit this season! This Nativity Wood Wall Sign features a slatted wood plaque with the phrase, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” This sign is made from MDF and has a rustic, white finish for an authentic antique, old world charm feeling. Perfect for a master bedroom, living room, bathroom, feature wall, or just about anywhere in your home.
- Material: 100% MDF
- Weight: 5.06 pounds
- Metal hook on top of back
Dimensions: 13.78-Inches x 0.47-Inches x 27.95-Inches