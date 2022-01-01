Glitzhome Wooden Patriotic Stars Welcome Porch Sign Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden Patriotic Stars Welcome Porch Sign Perspective: right
Glitzhome Wooden Patriotic Stars Welcome Porch Sign Perspective: top
UPC: 0695265887050
Product Details

The Wood Stars Porch Sign features a distressed painted finish with word WELCOME and a blue border with white stars. Proudly make a statement with this impressive Sign design hanging in your home or garden as a gift for someone special. This design is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. If displayed outdoors, please protect this hanging sign from inclement weather. With a hanger hook on the top,it is easy for hanging.

  • Distressed painted finish with word
  • With hanger hook on the top
  • Size: 7.50 in.W x 1.25 in.D x 42.25 in.H
  • Material: 90% Solid wood (firwood),10% MDF