The Wood Stars Porch Sign features a distressed painted finish with word WELCOME and a blue border with white stars. Proudly make a statement with this impressive Sign design hanging in your home or garden as a gift for someone special. This design is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. If displayed outdoors, please protect this hanging sign from inclement weather. With a hanger hook on the top,it is easy for hanging.

Distressed painted finish with word

With hanger hook on the top

Size: 7.50 in.W x 1.25 in.D x 42.25 in.H

Material: 90% Solid wood (firwood),10% MDF