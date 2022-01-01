Glitzhome Wooden Pilgrim Couple with Turkey Porch Decor Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden Pilgrim Couple with Turkey Porch Decor

36 in
Product Details

This charming pilgrim couple features simplified designs of black and white, with a dimensional turkey and Welcome berry wreath on the front. This unique design will be a perfect addition to your Thanksgiving decor. You can use it to decorate areas such as your loft, foyer or porch.

  • Item Size: 14.96 Inches Long x 3.94 Inches Wide x 35.83 Inches High
  • Handcrafted
  • Dimensional turkey and "Welcome" berry wreath
  • Comes with a wood base for stability
  • Material: 95% MDF + 5% Iron