These Wood Crates boasts a set of two crate with mult color wood panels and decorative text and accents. The decorative set is a great way to accentuate any setting. It can be used for floral arrangements, home décor, displays, table décor and much more. Use as it is or adds your choice of embellishments and trimmings to make it uniquely yours.

Material: Solid Wood

Small:11.97"L*10.00"W*6.77"H

Large:13.94"L*12.01"W*6.89"H

Ship nested, no assembly required