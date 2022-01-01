Add a simple touch of artistic beauty to your home with Merry Christmas Truck Square Wood Wall Decor. This lovely wall accent is made of MDF and features a white-wood paneled background. On the top it's an attached metal truck, hauling a Christmas tree covered by snow as well. The artwork is housed in a red wood frame for a rustic touch of coordination. Display it in your modern farmhouse as a pretty focal piece as you arrange together a charming display this Christmas season.

Material: 90% MDF; 10% Iron

Size: 18"L X 18"H; 2.75lbs

Metal hook and rope