This wooden and metal truck wall decor hangs with attached rope and is easy hanging. Makes a great decoration for the holiday season. Metal decoration on the top and bottom of the wood sign bring people a farmhouse style in the home.Red truck and Christmas tree on the sign creates the atmosphere of Christmas.

Material: 85% MDF; 15% Iron

Size: 13.98"L X 24"H; 4.18 lbs

Metal hook on top of back