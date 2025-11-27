Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Scarecrow Hanging Decoration
1 ctUPC: 0695265887591
Product Details
Create a darling scene in your home or garden with Shuttered Scarecrow Boy. This scarecrow sign is made with wood and MDF, burlap bowtie, raffia hair, metal flower and has plaid shirt and blue suspender trousers. Station it on a floor in your home or porch or at your fall event.
- Material: MDF, Solid Wood (Firwood),Raffia, Metal
- Size: 8.30"L X 1.06"W X 42"H
- No assembly required