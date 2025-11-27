Create a darling scene in your home or garden with Shuttered Scarecrow Boy. This scarecrow sign is made with wood and MDF, burlap bowtie, raffia hair, metal flower and has plaid shirt and blue suspender trousers. Station it on a floor in your home or porch or at your fall event.

Material: MDF, Solid Wood (Firwood),Raffia, Metal

Size: 8.30"L X 1.06"W X 42"H

No assembly required