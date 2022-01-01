This Lovely Christmas snowman calendar features black hat and a cute designed snowman face with Days till Christmas written on. Sure to bring Christmas cheer to your home this holiday season. With countdown number 1-24, you can count down the days until Christmas with your family. It's fun for kids and adults, looking forward to the winter holiday coming. Just move the snowman nose to the number. Soft light brings your home with warm in the night. It is cute and special to cheer-up your Christmas celebrations.

Size: 10.04"L X 1.97"W X 14.96"H.

Help to create a fantastic atmosphere in Christmas

Best quality of material MDF and Iron

Two AA Batteries required but not included