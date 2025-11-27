Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Thanksgiving Barn Door Wall Decor or Standing Decor
17.95 x 9.45 inUPC: 0695265887443
Product Details
Give your home some festive charm with Thankful and Blessed Barn Door Wood Wall Decor. The wood wall accent looks just like a barn door in distressed white color with faux wood panels, wooden slats diagonally across the bottom half and a metal door handle that is painted black with brown speckles for a rustic look. The top of the door has a white inset background that reads Thankful and Blessed in black cursive text with black laurel leaf embellishments in the middle of the text. Hang it on the wall for a fun farm-style focal piece and surround it with colorful fall foliage on a table below for an attractive and cheerful arrangement in your home.
- Metal door handle and hinges
- Aside from the door handle and hinges, it's 100% made by real wood
- No assembly required