Glitzhome Wooden Thanksgiving Pumpkin Porch Sign
42 inUPC: 0694132710457
Against the background of autumn color, we chose the words Give Thanks as the core of the sign, and added some harvest elements, such as pumpkin, maple leaf, corn, and enjoy the joy of autumn harvest.
- 3D metal leves and raffle bow
- MDF with solid wood finish
- Stylished with three stacked orange pumpkin and "give thanks" painting
- With hooks and jute rope on back top
- It can be a Hanging porch decor or a porch leaner.