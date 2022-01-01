Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Thanksgiving Turkey Standing Decoration
40 inUPC: 0694132710458
Product Details
The wood porch decor features a gentleman's turkey, designed with colorful wings and 3D mouth. A top hat and metal bow decorated the turkey. It looks like a gentleman when standing as a porch decor.
- The wood turkey porch decor, designed with colorful wings and 3D mouth.
- A top hat and metal bow decorated the turcky, it looks like a gentleman when standing asporch decor.
- With hooks and jute rope on back top.
- It can be a Hanging porch decor or a proch leaner.