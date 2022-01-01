Its a standing turkey for thanks giving. The turkey made of MDF. The turkey features wooden legs and colorful tail. It is write Gobble in white on the body. This charming pieces look great anywhere, whether set along your dining room table or on the living room mantel.

Solid wood turkey with colorful wings.

KD Foot, simple assembly is required.

The painted turkey sounds of "Gobby Gobby" like a welcome sing to your friends in Thanksgiving holidays.