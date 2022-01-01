Our handcrafted tree box collars add a rustic, elegant charm to any home or business. The tree boxes not only add beauty and hide the undesirable parts of your tree, but they also prevent kids and pets from getting into the bottom side of your tree. They are made of solid wood. You will simply take the 2 side panels and lock them into the front panel. From there you can then slide your box into place in front of your tree. The trapezoidal design adds your tree with uniqueness.

Size:25.79"L X 25.79"W X 10.67"H

Handcrafted from sturdy and durable wood, unique trapezoid design accented with farm fresh sentiment, brings you a vibrant farmhouse Christmas

Designed to fit any 9ft high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 36"D

Simply assembly required. Breaks down into 2 pieces for easy storage after the holiday