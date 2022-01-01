Trio flowers pop out of the fence, brings a touch of spring beauty to your space, the bright color with handmade distressed details makes it looks natural and charming. It has a removable Welcome sign to add seasonal cheer. This whimsy and stylish flowers porch decor is sure a great addition to your porch, garden, patio or any living space. Elegant flowers pop out of the fence with a welcome sign, adds a breath of spring to your porch.

Recommended to be used under covered porch

Stylish and inspirational

Hand painted and silk screen, the color is sturdy and resistant of fading

Constructed of high quality MDF, eco-friendly, safe and durable

Size: 19.00 in. W x 5.5 in. D x 35.75 in. H