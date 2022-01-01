Though they're perfect for serving up everything from martinis to movie night snacks, trays aren't just for edible treats! Try using one to corral toiletries and hand towels on a larger bathroom vanity, or put it to use atop your coffee table to stage a stack of fanned-out magazines.

Item Sizes: Large: 18 Inches Long x 12.5 Inches Wide x 2.2 Inches High Small: 16 Inches Long x 10.75 Inches Wide x 1.9 Inches High

Set includes 2 trays

Cutout handles

Handcrafted with watercolor designs

Material: 100% MDF