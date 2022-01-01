Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Gray
20 x 24.25 inUPC: 0695265886091
Product Details
Bring order to your bathroom toiletries and essential supplies with this handsome wall cabinet from Glitzhome. This double-door cabinet has an elegant weathered grey finish for an antique-inspired look, and glass doors on the front let you see the cabinet's contents at a glance.
- Package includes one Wall Cabinet
- Made with MDF, Glass
- Shape: Rectangle
- Gray Finish
Dimensions: 20.00 in. L x 7.00 in. W x 24.25 in. H