Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Gray Perspective: front
Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Gray Perspective: back
Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Gray Perspective: left
Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Gray Perspective: right
Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Gray Perspective: top
Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Gray Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Gray

20 x 24.25 inUPC: 0695265886091
Product Details

Bring order to your bathroom toiletries and essential supplies with this handsome wall cabinet from Glitzhome. This double-door cabinet has an elegant weathered grey finish for an antique-inspired look, and glass doors on the front let you see the cabinet's contents at a glance.

  • Package includes one Wall Cabinet
  • Made with MDF, Glass
  • Shape: Rectangle
  • Gray Finish

Dimensions: 20.00 in. L x 7.00 in. W x 24.25 in. H