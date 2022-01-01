Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Russet Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Russet Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Russet Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Russet Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Wooden Wall Cabinet with Double Doors - Russet

20 x 24.75 inUPC: 0695265884933
Purchase Options

Product Details

Turn an empty wall into a functional space with this Glitzhome cabinet. Inside, two shelves offer space for toiletries and towels. Glass doors showcase the contents, and the warm russet finish creates an inviting look. With the included hardware, assembly is simple and wall installation is a breeze.

  • Wall cabinet
  • Elegant design
  • Assembly required

Materials: MDF, Glass