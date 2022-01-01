This Wooden Wall Storage Cabinet is an easy way to add space-saving storage and classy style to your bathroom. It is made of sturdy MDF wood and handcrafted with care. Above the towel bar, an open storage space allows you to use this wood bathroom cabinet to keep small toiletry items such as soaps, loofahs, additional washcloths, air fresheners or decorative items. A closed storage compartment gives you a place to keep other bathroom essentials. The white color and classic look allows it to fit in easily with a wide variety of bathroom decorating schemes.

Material: MDF

Handcrafted—slight variation in color and shape

Clean with a soft, dry cloth

Assembly required

Dimensions: 8.47 Inch x 20 Inch x 24.1 Inch